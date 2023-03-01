Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of drizzle near noon. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle this evening and after midnight. Low plus 2.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 7. UV index 5 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low minus 2.

Friday..snow. Local blowing snow. Windy. High plus 1.

Friday night..snow or rain. Low plus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.