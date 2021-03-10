Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, March 10, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today..A mix of sun and cloud. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight..Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h. Low 11.
Thursday..Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A few showers beginning early in the afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 19.
Friday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.
Saturday..A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.
Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.