Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..A mix of sun and cloud. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h. Low 11.

Thursday..Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A few showers beginning early in the afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 19.

Friday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Saturday..A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

