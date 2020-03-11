Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Enviroment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 8C. Wind chill -5C this morning.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 1C.

Thursday..mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 13C.

Thursday night..rain. Low 3C.

Friday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -7C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 2C.