Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, March 11, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Enviroment Canada
Today..mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 8C. Wind chill -5C this morning.
Tonight..partly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 1C.
Thursday..mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 13C.
Thursday night..rain. Low 3C.
Friday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7C.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -7C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 2C.