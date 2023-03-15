Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h early this afternoon. High 8. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h. Low minus 1.

Thursday..sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 10. UV index 5 or moderate.

Thursday night..showers. Low plus 4.

Friday..rain. High 7.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 3.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Sunday night..clear. Low minus 6.

Monday..sunny. High 6.

Monday night..clear. Low minus 3.

Tuesday..sunny. High 6.