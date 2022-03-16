Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, March 16, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 16. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Low plus 5.

Thursday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Friday..periods of rain. High 7.

Friday night..rain. Low plus 1.

Saturday..periods of rain or snow. High 8.

Saturday night..clear. Low zero.

Sunday..sunny. High 13.

Sunday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Monday..sunny. High 16.

Monday night..increasing cloudiness. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 10.