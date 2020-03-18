Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness. Periods of rain beginning late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 9C. Wind chill -7C this morning.

Tonight..periods of rain ending after midnight then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain or drizzle. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 4C.

Thursday..mainly cloudy. Rain beginning late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 14C.

Thursday night..periods of rain. Low 10C.

Friday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 10C.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. Low -6C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High -1C.

Saturday night..clear. Low -9C.