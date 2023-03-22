Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, March 22, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches developing late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Fog patches. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 7.

Thursday..showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the morning. High 11 with temperature falling to 6 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Friday..cloudy. High 8.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low plus 2.

Saturday..showers. Windy. High plus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Monday..periods of rain. High 7.

Monday night..periods of rain or snow. Low zero.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 7.