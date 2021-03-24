Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, March 24, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this morning. High 20 C except 15 C near Lake Erie.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low 6 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Periods of rain beginning late in the afternoon. High 15 C.

Thursday night..rain. Low 5 C.

Friday..periods of rain. High 9 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 0 C.

Saturday..showers. High 9 C.

Saturday night..showers. Low 5 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -1C.

Monday..sunny. High 10 C.