Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then rain showers at times heavy or flurries beginning early this afternoon then changing to flurries late this afternoon and ending this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 8. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low minus 8.

Thursday..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Friday..periods of rain. High 15.

Friday night..periods of rain. Low 7.

Saturday..rain showers or flurries. High 7.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Sunday..sunny. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 6.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 11.