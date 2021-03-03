Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 this afternoon. High 11 C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming northeast 20 this evening. Low -3 C. Wind chill -8 C overnight.

Thursday..cloudy. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 1 C. Wind chill -9 C in the morning.

Thursday night..clear. Low -8 C.

Friday..sunny. High 4 C.

Friday night..clear. Low -6 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low -6 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 7 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low -2 C.

Monday..sunny. High 11 C.