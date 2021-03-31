Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, March 31, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a few showers ending this morning then clearing. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 10 C.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. Flurries at times heavy beginning this evening and ending overnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -5 C. Wind chill -9 C overnight.
Thursday..mainly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 2 C. Wind chill -12 C in the morning.
Thursday night..clear. Low -6 C.
Friday..sunny. High 8 C.
Friday night..clear. Low -1 C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 15 C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 3 C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 4 C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17 C.