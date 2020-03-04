Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness. A 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late this morning and early this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 6C.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4C. Wind chill -8C overnight.

Thursday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High 6C. Wind chill -9C in the morning.

Thursday night..periods of rain or snow. Low 1C.

Friday..periods of snow. High 2C.

Friday night..clear. Low -8C.

Saturday..sunny. High 7C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 1C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 3C.