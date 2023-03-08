Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, March 8, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. Wind becoming northeast 20 late this afternoon. High 6. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Thursday..sunny. Wind north 20 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Thursday night..increasing cloudiness. Low minus 1.

Friday..snow. High plus 1.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Saturday..cloudy. High plus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Sunday..cloudy. High plus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Tuesday..A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.