Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Today..sunny. High 23 except 14 near Lake Erie. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight..clear. Low 8.
Thursday..sunny. High 26. UV index 9 or very high.
Thursday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 14.
Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.
Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.
Saturday night..cloudy. Low 11.
Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 17.
Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.
Monday night..clear. Low 10.
Tuesday..sunny. High 21.