Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Frost Advisory is in effect

Today..sunny. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High 16 C.

Tonight..clear. Low 1 C with patchy frost.

Thursday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 19 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 7 C.

Friday..sunny. High 19 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 8 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.