Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A frost advisory in effect.

Today..sunny. High 15C.

Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Low 6C.

Thursday..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning in the morning. Risk of thunderstorms. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High 16C.

Thursday night..periods of rain or thunderstorms. Low 14C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 19C.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 13C.

Saturday..cloudy. High 17C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22C.