Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. A few showers beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming east 30 km/h late this afternoon. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..a few showers ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 13.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Saturday..rain. High 22.

Saturday night..periods of rain. Low 13.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 70 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.