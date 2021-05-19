Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 27 C except 22 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 30 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Low 17 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning. High 29 C except 22 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 34 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 18 C.

Friday..sunny. High 31 C.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 19 C.

Saturday..cloudy. High 27 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.