Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning. High 18C.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 10C.

Friday..sunny. High 22C.

Friday night..clear. Low 11C.

Saturday..sunny. High 22C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 17C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 18C.