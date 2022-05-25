Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Wind east 20 km/h becoming south 20 after midnight. Low 17.

Thursday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..showers. Low 17.

Friday..periods of rain. High 21.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32.