Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, May 26, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly cloudy. A few showers beginning early this morning and ending near noon then a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. A risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 26 C. Humidex 30 C.
Tonight..a few clouds. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 this evening. Low 9 C.
Thursday..mainly sunny. Wind northeast 30 km/h. High 19 C.
Thursday night..periods of rain. Low 9 C.
Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 12 C.
Friday night..clearing. Low 6 C.
Saturday..sunny. High 18 C.
Saturday night..clear. Low 8 C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.