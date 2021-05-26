Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. A few showers beginning early this morning and ending near noon then a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. A risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 26 C. Humidex 30 C.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 this evening. Low 9 C.

Thursday..mainly sunny. Wind northeast 30 km/h. High 19 C.

Thursday night..periods of rain. Low 9 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 12 C.

Friday night..clearing. Low 6 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 18 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 8 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.