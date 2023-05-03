Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a few showers ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low plus 3.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the afternoon. High 16.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.