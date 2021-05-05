Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, May 5, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy. wind northwest 30 km/h. High 15 C.
Tonight..clearing. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low of 3 C with a risk of frost.
Thursday..becoming cloudy in the morning with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 12 C.
Thursday night..cloudy periods with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 3 C.
Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.
Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 3 C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14 C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 5 C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 15 C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 7 C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.