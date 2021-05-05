Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. wind northwest 30 km/h. High 15 C.

Tonight..clearing. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low of 3 C with a risk of frost.

Thursday..becoming cloudy in the morning with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 12 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 3 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 3 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 5 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 15 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 7 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.