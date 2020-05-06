Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High 13C.

Tonight..clear. Low 4C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 15C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 2C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 9C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -3C.

Saturday..sunny. High 11C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 3C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 9C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 3C.