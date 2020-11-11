Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this afternoon. Temperature falling to 8C this afternoon.

Tonight..a few clouds. Low -1C.

Thursday..mainly sunny. High 11C.

Thursday night..clear. Low -1C.

Friday..sunny. High 10C.

Friday night..clear. Low -6C.

Saturday..sunny. High 7C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 6C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 11C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 4C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8C.