Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, November 11, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this afternoon. Temperature falling to 8C this afternoon.
Tonight..a few clouds. Low -1C.
Thursday..mainly sunny. High 11C.
Thursday night..clear. Low -1C.
Friday..sunny. High 10C.
Friday night..clear. Low -6C.
Saturday..sunny. High 7C.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 6C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 11C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 4C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8C.