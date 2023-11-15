Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 13. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low zero.

Thursday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High 14. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 10.

Friday..showers. High 9.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

Saturday..sunny. High 9.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Sunday night..clear. Low zero.

Monday..increasing cloudiness. High 8.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.