Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of rain mixed with snow ending early this morning then cloudy and 40 percent chance of rain showers or snow. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Thursday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. Temperature steady near plus 1. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 7.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.