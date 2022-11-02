Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, November 2, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 6.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.
Thursday night..clear. Low 12.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 11.
Sunday..cloudy. High 17.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.