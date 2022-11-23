Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, November 23

Sunny on Wednesday, with the wind up to 15 km/h and a high of 8°C.

Tonight will be clear, becoming partly cloudy after midnight and going down to a low minus 1°C.

A mix of sun and cloud, becoming sunny in the morning on Thursday. A light wind with a high of 9°C.

Friday we'll have periods of rain and a high 7°C.

Cloudy on Saturday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8°C.

Sunday will be cloudy as well with another 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 6°C.