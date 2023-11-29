Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, November 29, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Thursday..mainly sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 3.

Saturday..cloudy. High 8.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Monday..A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.