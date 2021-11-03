Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Thursday..clearing in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 9. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Saturday..sunny. High 11.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Sunday..sunny. High 12.

Sunday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.