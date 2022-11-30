Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of rain ending this morning then cloudy. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 this morning. Temperature falling to minus 1 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9.

Thursday..clearing in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 1.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 6.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 10.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 4.

Sunday..increasing cloudiness. High plus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.