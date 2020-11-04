Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 17C.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy before morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 10C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 18C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 8C.

Friday..sunny. High 17C.

Friday night..clear. Low 8C.

Saturday..sunny. High 18C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 9C.

Sunday..sunny. High 19C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 11C.

Monday..cloudy. High 19C.