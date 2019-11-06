Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, November 6, 2019

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness early this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 7C. A wind chill -5C this morning.

Tonight..cloudy with a 70% chance of rain showers overnight then a 70% chance of flurries or rain showers before morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 1C.

Thursday..cloudy with 70% chance of flurries in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High 3C.

Thursday night..flurries. Low -5C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries. High 3C.

Friday night..increasing cloudiness. Low -5C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 5C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60% of flurries or rain showers. Low 2C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60% chance of rain or snow. High 4C.