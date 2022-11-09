Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 10.

Thursday..sunny. Wind south 30 km/h. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Friday..cloudy. High 17.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.