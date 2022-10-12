Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this morning. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High 22. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 8.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 13. UV index 4 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Friday night..cloudy. Low plus 5.

Saturday..cloudy. High 12.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.