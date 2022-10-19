Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, October 19, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 8. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind west 20 km/h. Low plus 4.
Thursday..increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7. UV index 2 or low.
Thursday night..clear. Low plus 4.
Friday..sunny. High 17.
Friday night..clear. Low 11.
Saturday..sunny. High 21.
Saturday night..clear. Low 9.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.