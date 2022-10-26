Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Showers beginning this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 16. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 1.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 8.

Friday..clearing. High 14.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Saturday..sunny. High 18.

Saturday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 8.

Sunday..cloudy. High 14.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 8.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 16.