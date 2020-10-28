Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..clearing this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 11C.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness. A 30 per cent chance of showers before morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 3C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 8C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low -1C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 6C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 1C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9C.