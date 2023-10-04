Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Clearing late this evening. Low 20.

Thursday..becoming cloudy in the morning with 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 18.