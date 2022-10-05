Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, October 5, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 12.
Thursday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon then 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 22. UV index 5 or moderate.
Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6.
Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.
Friday night..clear. Low plus 2.
Saturday..sunny. High 13.
Saturday night..clear. Low plus 3.
Sunday..sunny. High 15.
Sunday night..clear. Low 7.
Monday..sunny. High 18.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.