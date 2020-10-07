Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High 20C.

Tonight..clearing late this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Low 7C.

Thursday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 20C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 6C.

Friday..sunny. High 23C.

Friday night..clear. Low 15C.

Saturday..sunny. High 26C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 10C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 12C.

Monday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 19C.