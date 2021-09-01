Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 1, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight..a few clouds. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 15.
Thursday..sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
Thursday night..clear. Low 12.
Friday..sunny. High 26.
Friday night..clear. Low 14.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.