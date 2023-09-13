Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 8.

Thursday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 11.

Friday..sunny. High 23.

Friday night..clear. Low 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Monday night..clear. Low 13.

Tuesday..sunny. High 24.