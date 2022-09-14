Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 14, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight..clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 14.
Thursday..mainly sunny. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.
Thursday night..clear. Low 15.
Friday..sunny. High 28.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.
Saturday..sunny. High 29.
Saturday night..clear. Low 17.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.
Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.