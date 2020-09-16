Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 16, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 27C. Humidex 32C.
Tonight..increasing cloudiness. A 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low 12C.
Thursday..mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h. High 20C.
Thursday night..clear. Low 7C.
Friday..sunny. High 18C.
Friday night..clear. Low 5C.
Saturday..sunny. High 19C.
Saturday night..clear. Low 9C.
Sunday..sunny. High 18C.
Sunday night..clear. Low 7C.
Monday..sunny. High 20C.