Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 27C. Humidex 32C.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness. A 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low 12C.

Thursday..mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h. High 20C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 7C.

Friday..sunny. High 18C.

Friday night..clear. Low 5C.

Saturday..sunny. High 19C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 9C.

Sunday..sunny. High 18C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 7C.

Monday..sunny. High 20C.

