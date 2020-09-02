Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 2, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 27C. Humidex 34C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 13C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h late in the morning. High 27C. Humidex 32C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per ent chance of showers. Low 14C.

Friday..sunny. High 24C.

Friday night..clear. Low 12C.

Saturday..sunny. High 25C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 13C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 17C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27C.