Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 20, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 15.
Thursday..mainly sunny. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.
Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Friday night..clear. Low 15.
Saturday..increasing cloudiness. High 24.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.
Monday night..cloudy. Low 15.
Tuesday..cloudy. High 21.