Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this morning. 70 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 this evening then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 13.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h increasing to 40 gusting to 60 in the morning. High 17. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 6.

Friday..sunny. High 17.

Friday night..clear. Low 9.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 14.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Monday night..showers. Low 9.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 19.