Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 27C. Humidex 30C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Low 13C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High 27C. Humidex 30C.



Thursday night..clear. Low 14C.

Friday..sunny. High 26C.

Friday night..clear. Low 15C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 16C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24C.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 15C.